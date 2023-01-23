Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley were getting into it last night. Of course, many of you already know that the Los Angeles Lakers came back from 25 points to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard struggled at times, and overall, LeBron James had another fantastic game.

As for the Lillard and Beverley quarrels, it all started in the second quarter. Prior to taking a commanding lead, Lillard had some harsh words for Pat Bev, who was being a pest. Subsequently, Beverley trolled Lillard with the “Dame Time” celebration at the end of the game.

"I'll beat your ass."



Damian Lillard to Patrick Beverley 👀pic.twitter.com/UsqO8HPx6b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 23, 2023

Patrick Beverley wondering where Dame Time is at 😂pic.twitter.com/xbZbt5n1w4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 23, 2023

After the game, Beverley continued to have words for Lillard. For instance, Beverley wanted some credit for Lillard’s struggles in the second half.

“If he would have cooked me you would have said ‘I couldn’t guard him.’ But he misses a couple of shots and it’s a ‘slow shooting night.’ ‘Good job on Dame’ sounds better,” Beverley said.

Damian Lillard Responds

This led to a quick response from Lillard on Twitter, who simply said “Con man. Flip from above the rim.” Clearly, Lillard isn’t moved by what Beverley was able to do throughout the game. Interestingly enough, Lillard isn’t the only player to have made a comment like this about Pat Bev.

Con man. Flip from above the rim https://t.co/EpKvfyY3VG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2023

Just a short while after this tweet, Pat Bev went straight back at Lillard, saying “He mad.” Overall, this is a beef that won’t last more than a day. However, it just goes to show how competitive these guys are at everything they do.

He mad. Entertaining — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 23, 2023

Moving forward, Beverley and the Lakers will be looking to get themselves into a playoff position. The team has been playing a lot better as of late, and they certainly have a shot at getting into the postseason. It really all depends on whether or not Anthony Davis can stay healthy upon return.

Let us know whose side you are taking in all of this, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sports world.

[Via]