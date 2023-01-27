Throughout his time on TNT, Shaq has had some pretty bad takes about players in the NBA. He and Charles Barkley have proven that they don’t watch basketball beyond the top teams. Furthermore, they only know the superstar players. If there is a role player on the Indiana Pacers who is making noise, you can bet Shaq does not know who they are.

Overall, this has proven to be a bad look for Inside The NBA. While the ratings are still good, some fans find it incredibly disrespectful to the players who put in so much work. However, Shaq continues to diss players, including Rui Hachimura.

Shaq on not knowing who Rui Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trade:



"If you ain't a top 10 player, I don't know who you are… I'm not watching the Bullets or the Wizards."



“If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are… I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards,” Shaq said when reacting to the Lakers-Hachimura trade. This is a move that some believe can help the Lakers immensely. Although, it doesn’t feel like Shaq agrees as he acted as though Hachimura doesn’t even exist. Funny enough, Hachimura has his own sneaker colorways with Jordan Brand.

Shaq Takes Criticism

As a direct result of his words, many decided to levy some criticism at Shaq. As you will see, a lot of people took issue with the way that the NBA legend completely dismissed Hachimura. Overall, the comments were pretty harsh, albeit a potential wake up call to those on the TNT panel.

The average NBA fan can tell when someone is being a “casual.” Shaq’s comments are that of someone who doesn’t exactly know everything they are talking about. Subsequently, fans are disappointed, as they understand just how much Shaq gets paid to know ball.

In Hachimura’s first game with the Lakers, he scored 12 points and is setting himself up nicely for a solid role. Let us know what you think of this young player, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

