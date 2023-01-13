Shaq and his NBA on TNT co-hosts have some amazing chemistry. They are always coming through with some fantastic television, regardless of where they are in the season. On Thursday nights, they have proven to be must-watch television.

Recently, Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson regarding the NCAA Football National Championship. Ernie is a huge Georgia fan, which subsequently led to Shaq’s challenge.

Shaquille O’Neal before the qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Below, you can see Shaq claiming that he will eat frog legs if TCU loses. Overall, this was a very interesting bet as TCU were massive underdogs. In fact, the Horned Frogs ended up losing by an embarrassing mark of 65-7. Of course, this meant that the former NBA star would have to eat some delicious frog.

Georgia won the National Championship…



This now means Shaq has to eat a frog 😂😂pic.twitter.com/sUuDsezeGG — Daily NBA Fantasy (@DailyNBAFantasy) January 10, 2023

Shaq Honors The Bet

On Thursday night, Shaq proved that he is, indeed, a man of his word. As you can see in the clip down below, Shaq ate the frog legs without complaining about it. Interestingly enough, the NBA legend quite enjoyed his experience. He was even dipping the legs in some sauce which helped produce a bit more flavor.

The Big Fella is a man of his word 👀@SHAQ really ate frog legs to settle his bet with EJ 🐸 pic.twitter.com/jKCVYYaSyi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 13, 2023

If you are a TCU fan, this week has been truly distressing. The Horned Frogs lost by the largest margin in Bowl game history. Yes, that’s right, not just National Championship game history, but Bowl history as a whole. Overall, it goes to show that the National ranking system is broken. Sure, TCU was a nice story, but they did not belong in the big game.

As for Shaq, well, we commend him for upholding his end of the deal. He could have easily refused to do it, however, that would have been bad TV. Luckily, the TNT producers continue to give us gold.

