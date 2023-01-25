Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.

Overall, NBA On TNT is one of the best ways to consume sorts. Inside The NBA is consistently great, even with the secondary crew which consists of Candace Parker, Shaq, and Jamal Crawford. While most fans prefer the Thursday crew, there is no doubt that these three do a fantastic job.

Shaquille O’Neal before the qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Shaq Eats His Words

If you have been watching Shaq, you know that he loves to come up with bets with his co-hosts. For instance, a while back he tried to make a bet involving some frog legs. Subsequently, Shaq lost the bet and was forced to eat frog legs live on the air. Although, he ultimately enjoyed the experience.

Last night, however, Shaq had to come through with a much less enjoyable punishment. After making a bet with Candace Parker last week, Shaq had to wear baby hairs since he ultimately lost. Overall, it made for a hilarious moment on TV and it seemed like the NBA legend was deeply uncomfortable.

In the comments to the post above, many concluded that this would have been funnier with Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith in attendance. However, they are only in on Thursdays, so fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see them. Regardless, it made for another fun Shaq moment.

Let us know what you thought of the lost bet, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

