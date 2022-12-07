Shaq is one of the best personalities on television right now. If you watch a lot of basketball, then you know that he is a fixture on Inside The NBA which is part of TNT’s NBA coverage. On the show, he sits with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

Overall, these guys are considered to be the best broadcast crew in the entire game. They always have a lot of fun together, and that never seems to change. On any given night, you can expect them to engage in hijinks. Typically, Shaq does the pranking, however, sometimes he is the victim.

Shaquille O’Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary “SHAQ” at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Shaq Takes A Tumble

Last night, Shaq and Kenny Smith engaged in their usual race to the big screen at the back of the set. This is always a fairly hilarious segment, although it was a lot less funny for Shaq yesterday. As you can see in the clip down below, Shaq was shoved into a massive Christmas tree by Smith.

Consequently, Shaq immediately fell over, and considering his size, you can be sure it was a loud fall. Subsequently, the entire TNT crew rushed to make sure Shaq was okay. That said, everyone was laughing about it. The sight of Shaq getting lost in the massive tree was pretty funny, and it made for a viral moment on Twitter.

KENNY LAUNCHED SHAQ INTO THE TREE 🎄💀 pic.twitter.com/WBltT8jflx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2022

These are the moments that make the Inside The NBA crew so fun to watch. You don’t typically get this kind of coverage on other NBA analysis shows. Overall, NBA on TNT is the best place to watch basketball, and as long as O’Neal, Chuck, and Smith are on that show together, it will continue to be amazing.

Let us know what you thought of the hilarious clip, in the comments below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]