Shaq is one of basketball’s greatest legends. During the prime of his career, he was easily the most dominant man in the entire NBA, and his run with Kobe Bryant in the early 2000s is proof of that. He is a player who could not be stopped and you can’t help but appreciate all that he did during the span of his career.

These days, Shaq can be seen on TNT where he is giving his hot takes on the game. Shaq is someone who has been incredibly critical of today’s stars, even if they don’t always deserve it. Either way, Shaq has built himself up as someone with lots of insight, and he is always looking to divulge information about his career and his current/former mindsets.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Recently, Shaq was on an episode of Drink Champs where he got to speak on his career and how he feels about basketball these days. Surprisingly, Shaq stated that he doesn’t miss playing basketball at all.

When asked to explain why, Shaq revealed that it has everything to do with the fact that there are no more legends for him to take down. When he played, there were guys like Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, and Hakeem Olajuwon. Shaq watched these guys on TV and eventually wanted to beat them on the court. Now, none of Shaq’s inspirations are on the court, which makes it a lot less fun for him.

Simply put, Shaq needs an adversary, and if he were playing today, he wouldn’t have that. It’s an interesting perspective that speaks to the kind of competitor Shaq is.