Air Jordan 38 “FIBA” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 38 is a new addition to the iconic Air Jordan line. It offers a fresh design and modern features, reflecting the brand’s commitment to innovation. With its classic silhouette and comfortable fit, the Air Jordan 38 is favored by both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe’s performance and style make it a sought-after choice for basketball and everyday wear. As part of the Air Jordan legacy, the Air Jordan 38 continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a popular choice among sneaker fans worldwide.

FIBA (International Basketball Federation) is the global governing body for basketball. It oversees and regulates international basketball competitions, including the FIBA Basketball World Cup and the FIBA Continental Cup. FIBA sets the rules and standards for the game and works to promote and develop basketball worldwide. It collaborates with national basketball federations to organize tournaments and promote the sport’s growth at all levels. Now, FIBA is teaming up with the Air Jordan 38 on a signature pair that is releasing soon.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “White/Metallic Gold” First Look

“FIBA” Air Jordan 38

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light, translucent outsole with a Cushlon 3.0 wedge and a “Zoom strobel” located in the midsole. Both provide players with incredible comfortability on-court. The upper features a white and grey combination of mesh and recycled materials. Gold accents can be found on the tongue and heel as the Jumpman emblem. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean colorway with very minimal pops of gold. This collaboration is definitely one to keep an eye on in the future because this colorway can translate very nicely to other silhouettes.

More Phot.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “FIBA” is releasing on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome Official Photos

[Via]