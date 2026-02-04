Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 "White/Black" Official Store List & Release Info

The highly anticipated Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "White/Black" finally has an official store list. This triple collaboration brings together three of streetwear's most influential names for February 2026, as reported by JustFreshKicks.

Fragment's Hiroshi Fujiwara teams up with Union LA's Chris Gibbs for this unique take. The Jordan 1 silhouette serves as the perfect canvas for their combined vision. This marks a rare moment when two cult streetwear brands collaborate on Nike's most iconic model.

The release will be extremely limited to just five global locations. In New York, sneakerheads can try their luck at the Undefeated location. Mexico City collectors should head to Headquarter for their chance at this coveted release.

Tokyo fans will find the collab at the Fragment store itself. Paris shoppers can visit Starcow to enter for a pair. Seoul's Kasina rounds out the global release strategy for this exclusive drop.

The February 2026 release date gives collectors a few weeks to prepare their strategy. Each store will likely implement its own release procedure, whether raffle or first-come-first-serve. Given the star power behind this collaboration, expect massive crowds at all locations.

Union x Fragment Jordan 1 Store List

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 "White/Black" features a clean white leather base with black overlays creating classic contrast. Suede accents appear on the collar and around the toe, adding an unexpected soft touch to the design.

The black Nike Swoosh stands out boldly against the white side panels while Union's signature stitching runs throughout. Fragment's lightning bolt logo appears on the side heel, marking Hiroshi Fujiwara's involvement in the collaboration.

The tongue features unique co-branding that celebrates all three entities coming together for this special release. Black laces tie everything together while the white midsole keeps the look fresh and wearable for any occasion.

Some fans are upset by the fact that it doesn't look like LA will get a release, despite Union LA being a collaborator on the pair. Potentially another shock drop on the way?