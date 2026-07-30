Nicki Minaj's Hotel Expenses Detailed In Court Filing

BY Erika Marie
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Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artists Nicki Minaj performs with Madonna (not pictured) during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Court filings reveal Nicki Minaj's hotel expenses, including Pringles, M&M's, and luxury room service, in an ongoing lawsuit.

Thousands of dollars in room service, private dining, and even minibar snacks are now part of the court record in the legal dispute between Nicki Minaj and a production company. The latter is seeking to recover what it says are unpaid expenses from the rapper's Pink Friday 2 rollout. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 24/7 Productions submitted detailed hotel invoices as evidence in its lawsuit against Minaj. They alleged it covered approximately $250,000 in travel and lodging costs tied to her promotional appearances in late 2023. The company claims roughly half of that total stemmed from personal expenses that Minaj and her team agreed to reimburse.

Among the filings is a bill from New York City's Langham Hotel. While there, Minaj reportedly stayed during the week leading up to the release of Pink Friday 2. The records show a seven-night stay in a luxury suite totaling roughly $76,000, with nightly rates of about $9,500 after taxes and fees.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Alleged Alias Revealed Amid $106K Hotel Tab Dispute

Details Of Personal Purchases

The invoices also break down nearly $4,000 in additional charges posted to the room. Those expenses included more than $2,200 in private kitchen dining, room service, parking, cash advances, and several minibar purchases, including bottled water, Coca-Cola, Pringles, and M&M's. Moreover, a separate invoice from the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale outlines another series of charges during a December 2023 stay. Those expenses reportedly included in-room dining, breakfast, overnight food service, poolside meals, and restaurant purchases.

The invoices are part of a broader contract dispute tied to 24/7 Productions' work on Minaj's 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball appearances and promotional events surrounding Pink Friday 2. The company alleges it advanced the costs with the understanding it would later be repaid. Court filings also note that Minaj earned approximately $600,000 for the Jingle Ball performances, while her Pink Friday 2 World Tour ultimately grossed more than $100 million.

Minaj has denied responsibility for the alleged debt. She reportedly claims the lawsuit has no legal basis because she was not personally a party to the contract at the center of the dispute.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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