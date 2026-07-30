Thousands of dollars in room service, private dining, and even minibar snacks are now part of the court record in the legal dispute between Nicki Minaj and a production company. The latter is seeking to recover what it says are unpaid expenses from the rapper's Pink Friday 2 rollout. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 24/7 Productions submitted detailed hotel invoices as evidence in its lawsuit against Minaj. They alleged it covered approximately $250,000 in travel and lodging costs tied to her promotional appearances in late 2023. The company claims roughly half of that total stemmed from personal expenses that Minaj and her team agreed to reimburse.
Among the filings is a bill from New York City's Langham Hotel. While there, Minaj reportedly stayed during the week leading up to the release of Pink Friday 2. The records show a seven-night stay in a luxury suite totaling roughly $76,000, with nightly rates of about $9,500 after taxes and fees.
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Details Of Personal Purchases
The invoices also break down nearly $4,000 in additional charges posted to the room. Those expenses included more than $2,200 in private kitchen dining, room service, parking, cash advances, and several minibar purchases, including bottled water, Coca-Cola, Pringles, and M&M's. Moreover, a separate invoice from the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale outlines another series of charges during a December 2023 stay. Those expenses reportedly included in-room dining, breakfast, overnight food service, poolside meals, and restaurant purchases.
The invoices are part of a broader contract dispute tied to 24/7 Productions' work on Minaj's 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball appearances and promotional events surrounding Pink Friday 2. The company alleges it advanced the costs with the understanding it would later be repaid. Court filings also note that Minaj earned approximately $600,000 for the Jingle Ball performances, while her Pink Friday 2 World Tour ultimately grossed more than $100 million.
Minaj has denied responsibility for the alleged debt. She reportedly claims the lawsuit has no legal basis because she was not personally a party to the contract at the center of the dispute.