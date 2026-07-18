Nicki Minaj Seeks Dismissal From $275K Production Lawsuit

A lawsuit over unpaid production costs has evolved into a legal fight over personal liability, with Nicki Minaj arguing she shouldn't be held individually responsible for debts allegedly owed by one of her companies. According to AllHipHop, the rapper is asking a New York judge to dismiss claims against her personally in a lawsuit brought by 24/7 Productions. It alleges it's still owed more than $275,000 for work tied to Minaj's 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances and the rollout of Pink Friday 2. The production company claims it handled expenses ranging from staffing and lighting to sound and transportation, but never received full payment.
The court filings reportedly show 24/7 Productions argues Minaj exercised enough control over Pink Friday Productions, the company at the center of the dispute, to justify naming her as an individual defendant. Minaj's attorneys disagree, maintaining there was never a personal agreement between the rapper and the production company and that any contractual obligations belong to the LLC, not to her personally.
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That distinction sits at the heart of the latest filing. Under New York law, members of limited liability companies are generally shielded from personal liability for a business's contractual debts unless specific legal exceptions apply. Minaj's attorneys argue none of those exceptions have been adequately alleged in this case.
Moreover, the motion does not seek to dismiss the breach-of-contract claims against Pink Friday Productions. Instead, it asks the court to remove Minaj as an individual defendant while allowing the contract dispute against the company to proceed. Her legal team has also requested attorneys' fees, arguing the claims against her personally lack a sufficient legal basis. If the judge agrees, the lawsuit would continue against Pink Friday Productions without Minaj remaining individually named. If the motion is denied, both the rapper and her company will continue to defend the claims as the case proceeds.