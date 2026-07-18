Nicki Minaj Seeks Dismissal From $275K Production Lawsuit

A New York judge will decide whether Nicki Minaj can be removed as an individual defendant in a lawsuit regarding Jingle Ball & "Pink Friday 2."

Moreover, the motion does not seek to dismiss the breach-of-contract claims against Pink Friday Productions. Instead, it asks the court to remove Minaj as an individual defendant while allowing the contract dispute against the company to proceed. Her legal team has also requested attorneys' fees, arguing the claims against her personally lack a sufficient legal basis. If the judge agrees, the lawsuit would continue against Pink Friday Productions without Minaj remaining individually named. If the motion is denied, both the rapper and her company will continue to defend the claims as the case proceeds .

A lawsuit over unpaid production costs has evolved into a legal fight over personal liability, with Nicki Minaj arguing she shouldn't be held individually responsible for debts allegedly owed by one of her companies. According to AllHipHop , the rapper is asking a New York judge to dismiss claims against her personally in a lawsuit brought by 24/7 Productions. It alleges it's still owed more than $275,000 for work tied to Minaj's 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances and the rollout of Pink Friday 2. The production company claims it handled expenses ranging from staffing and lighting to sound and transportation, but never received full payment.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.