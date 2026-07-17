Nicki Minaj Mansion Covered In Legal Papers

BY Tallie Spencer
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Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21,
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025.
The rapper reportedly owes over $200,000 in legal fees according to the firm.

Nicki Minaj is dealing with another legal dispute. This one is getting plenty of attention after court documents reportedly appeared at the entrance of her California home. According to multiple reports, legal papers were recently posted at the gate of Minaj's mansion as part of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP.

The firm claims the rapper owes $229,541 in unpaid legal fees stemming from its work defending her in a copyright infringement case over her 2014 song "I Lied."

The lawsuit itself traces back to a much older dispute. Producer Julius Johnson accused Minaj and Mike WiLL Made-It of infringing on his 2011 beat "onmysleeve," alleging portions of it were used on "I Lied." That copyright battle eventually ended in a confidential settlement late last year. However, Minaj's former attorneys now allege they were never paid for the legal services they provided throughout the case.

According to the complaint, the firm filed suit earlier this year seeking to recover the unpaid balance. It is now reportedly asking the court for a default judgment after alleging Minaj failed to respond to the lawsuit within the required timeframe. If granted, a judge could award the full amount requested without the matter proceeding to trial.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Hit With Massive Lawsuit From Her Own Lawyers Over Unpaid Bills

Nicki Minaj Served Lawsuits

The latest filing adds to an increasingly busy legal calendar for Minaj in 2026. Earlier this year, she was sued by a production company seeking roughly $275,000 over alleged unpaid expenses tied to an iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performance. Minaj has denied personal responsibility for those costs, arguing she should not be held liable for the outstanding balance.

This also is not the first time financial litigation has followed the Queens rapper. HotNewHipHop previously covered a lawsuit involving a former security guard that resulted in a default judgment of more than $500,000. Reports later indicated Minaj satisfied that judgment before it could lead to further action against her property.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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