Nicki Minaj Hit With Massive Lawsuit From Her Own Lawyers Over Unpaid Bills

A few lawyers are coming to collect from Nicki Minaj. According to TMZ, the rapper’s former attorneys are coming for her in court over an unpaid bill of upward of $300K. The report says that the law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj that alleges she hasn’t paid the bill for legal services that they provided.

They said they agreed to provide the legal services back in 2024, related to a copyright infringement lawsuit, and she now owes $229,541. Nicki reportedly didn’t respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a default judgment. The court has a hearing scheduled for September, which will ultimately determine whether to enter a default judgment. That means that the firm might not even have to build a case in order to prove their argument.

Thus far, we haven’t heard a response from Nicki Minaj, but this is just one of the major lawsuits she has faced recently. Earlier this year, she was sued by a production crew over a six-figure bill she didn’t pay.

Nicki Minaj Faces New Lawsuits