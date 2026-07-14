Nicki Minaj Hit With Massive Lawsuit From Her Own Lawyers Over Unpaid Bills

BY Aron A.
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Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the
Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025.
Nicki Minaj is on the hook for six figures after her attorneys filed a lawsuit claiming that she owes them money.

A few lawyers are coming to collect from Nicki Minaj. According to TMZ, the rapper’s former attorneys are coming for her in court over an unpaid bill of upward of $300K. The report says that the law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj that alleges she hasn’t paid the bill for legal services that they provided.

They said they agreed to provide the legal services back in 2024, related to a copyright infringement lawsuit, and she now owes $229,541. Nicki reportedly didn’t respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a default judgment. The court has a hearing scheduled for September, which will ultimately determine whether to enter a default judgment. That means that the firm might not even have to build a case in order to prove their argument.

Thus far, we haven’t heard a response from Nicki Minaj, but this is just one of the major lawsuits she has faced recently. Earlier this year, she was sued by a production crew over a six-figure bill she didn’t pay. 

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Nicki Minaj Faces New Lawsuits

All of these lawsuits come in the midst of her hard shift to the right, politically. The rapper recently caught flack after attending Trump’s Rose Garden Club Lunch. Of course, this also came with some major co-signs for Trump accounts, which led to further backlash. However, it shouldn’t be that surprising considering how cozy she’s been with the Trump administration as of late, and even people like Erika Kirk. Frankly, it will be interesting to see how her next album pans out if her proximity to the current Republican party becomes part of the rollout. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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