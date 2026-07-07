Nicki Minaj Catches Heat For Promoting Trump Accounts & Taking Photo With Jeff Landry

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the
Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Nicki Minaj was at the White House on Monday, which led to her endorsement of the Donald Trump accounts for kids.

Nicki Minaj's latest political exploits have certainly led to some widespread criticism online. Her descent into becoming a MAGA influencer has been jarring to watch. From her praise of Donald Trump to her discussions with Erika Kirk, it appears as though Nicki wants to be completely ingrained in Conservative culture.

In fact, on Monday, Nicki Minaj was at the White House for a Rose Garden Club Lunch. It was here that President Trump delivered praise to the artist, and even called her "hot."

During her time at the White House, she rubbed shoulders with some major politicians. Politicians who have made some harmful choices since taking office. In fact, Minaj took a photo with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who has a pretty awful reputation.

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Nicki Minaj Continues Backing Trump

Since being elected, Landry has been able to eliminate a majority-black House district from the Congressional map. Furthermore, he has banned critical race theory from the state's curriculum. On top of all of this, he has threatened to withhold critical funds from New Orleans until abortion seekers are prosecuted.

During her visit to the White House, Nicki also received some criticism for promoting "Trump Accounts." These are savings accounts meant for people under the age of 18. They receive tax benefits, and if a child was born during Trump's term, they will receive $1000 in their account from the United States Treasury. While the initiative may be a positive one, some are still concerned that Nicki has become a mouthpiece for the administration.

The criticism doesn't seem to be affecting Minaj, as she continues to be seen in these Conservative spaces. That said, her fans are clearly upset, and it is easy to understand why that would be the case.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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