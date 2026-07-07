Nicki Minaj Catches Heat For Promoting Trump Accounts & Taking Photo With Jeff Landry

Nicki Minaj's latest political exploits have certainly led to some widespread criticism online. Her descent into becoming a MAGA influencer has been jarring to watch. From her praise of Donald Trump to her discussions with Erika Kirk, it appears as though Nicki wants to be completely ingrained in Conservative culture.

In fact, on Monday, Nicki Minaj was at the White House for a Rose Garden Club Lunch. It was here that President Trump delivered praise to the artist, and even called her "hot."

During her time at the White House, she rubbed shoulders with some major politicians. Politicians who have made some harmful choices since taking office. In fact, Minaj took a photo with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who has a pretty awful reputation.

Nicki Minaj Continues Backing Trump

Since being elected, Landry has been able to eliminate a majority-black House district from the Congressional map. Furthermore, he has banned critical race theory from the state's curriculum. On top of all of this, he has threatened to withhold critical funds from New Orleans until abortion seekers are prosecuted.

During her visit to the White House, Nicki also received some criticism for promoting "Trump Accounts." These are savings accounts meant for people under the age of 18. They receive tax benefits, and if a child was born during Trump's term, they will receive $1000 in their account from the United States Treasury. While the initiative may be a positive one, some are still concerned that Nicki has become a mouthpiece for the administration.

The criticism doesn't seem to be affecting Minaj, as she continues to be seen in these Conservative spaces. That said, her fans are clearly upset, and it is easy to understand why that would be the case.