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Jeff Landry
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Nicki Minaj Catches Heat For Promoting Trump Accounts & Taking Photo With Jeff Landry
Nicki Minaj was at the White House on Monday, which led to her endorsement of the Donald Trump accounts for kids.
By
Alexander Cole
July 07, 2026