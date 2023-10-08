Nicki Minaj Wants Jewelry Lawsuit For $26K Dismissed Over Damaged Goods

Nicki Minaj is doing a lot this week, whether we're talking about her music career or her personal and legal life. Moreover, a lot of Barbz blasted Drake for not including her on For All The Dogs, which dropped this week, as he had promised. Still, it looks like the Queen is busy with other matters and might not address this for the foreseeable future. What she's actually responding to right now is a lawsuit from a jewelry company that claims she damaged pieces they gave her. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the rapper's legal team denies any and all wrongdoing.

"Defendant denies, both generally and specifically, each and every allegation of the Complaint and deny that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever," her attorney's filed motion reads. Nicki Minaj claimed she and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson returned the pieces 12 days after the independent jewelers loaned them out to her. "Plaintiff’s damages, if any, were caused by the primary negligence and/or acquiescence in the acts and omissions alleged in the Complaint by Plaintiff and/or its agents or others acting on Plaintiff’s behalf, including because Plaintiff now seeks to both keep the Jewelry and obtain money for the value of the Jewelry," the documents continue. As such, they call for the court to toss this suit altogether, as the Trinidadian MC did not breach any contract.

Nicki Minaj Performing In 2015

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City.

Furthermore, photographs used in court show some of the damaged items in question from the West Hollywood brand, and also shows the contract. In it, Nicki Minaj's stylist signed the "final" agreement with "no refunds or exchanges," but Roseark still claims misbehavior. Allegedly, the Young Money icon and her team did not return 66 pieces on time and, when they did, the items were defective. Apparently, they sent her a bill for a little over $26K which she reportedly hasn't paid yet.

"We [received no] evidence that [Nicki damaged] any of the jewelry at issue," Minaj's lawyer Jordan Siev remarked. "This lawsuit [is] nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract [an un-entitled] payment. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously." With all the money she's making from Pink Friday 2 before it even drops, maybe this will be painless no matter what. Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest updates and more news on Nicki Minaj.

