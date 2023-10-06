Nicki Minaj Fan Calls Drake’s Dad About Missing Collab Amid “For All The Dogs” Backlash

Drake finally dropped his eagerly-anticipated new album For All The Dogs this morning. The project includes features from the likes of J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Bad Bunny, and more. It even features the Canadian hitmaker's 5-year-old son, Adonis. Fans were glad to wake up to the new LP, but were quick to notice that something was missing.

Back in July, Drake claimed that Nicki Minaj would be featured on the album during one of his shows. "Me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like, a really long time," he told his Detroit crowd. "I got a lot of love for her." This, of course, got fans excited to see #Dricki reunited. The Barbz have been looking forward to hearing Nicki's contribution to the album, and are let down that it just inexplicably didn't drop.

The Barbz Call Drake's Dad

Fans were so thirsty for answers that they even took things up with Drake's dad. One Barb called him, sharing a clip of their conversation on Twitter. Unfortunately, Dennis wasn't able to provide much intel, telling the fan "I have no clue what you're talking about." This has left the Barbz to speculate. Some are suggesting that the missing collab could be a reflection of Drake's questionable loyalty to Nicki.

Many claim that Drake used Nicki and her fanbase to promote his new album, but failed to actually deliver what he promised. Some have also dug up an old clip of Drake praising her longtime rival, Cardi B, and bringing her out onstage at OVO Fest in 2019. Considering the beef Nicki and Cardi have had going on as of late, some think the scrapped feature indicates that Drake's trying to play both sides. What do you think of fans calling Drake's dad to ask about the missing Nicki Minaj collab? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and Nicki Minaj.

