Nicki Minaj’s Alleged Alias Revealed Amid $106K Hotel Tab Dispute

Nicki Minaj really knows how to rack up a bill, according to new court documents. Per All Hip Hop, a company called 24/7 Production that said they assisted with several Nicki Minaj performances has filed receipts to court after accusing the rapper of failing to reimburse them for expenses or properly compensate them for their efforts.

Among the expenses is Nicki’s $103,730 hotel bill, and statements from 24/7 Production CEO Michael John Davies Pryer and a Langley Hotel folio reportedly reveal the alias she uses when checking in: Tori Spaulding.

Per a sworn filing, the folio listed her as “Tori Spaulding” and showed a payment of $9,500 a night during a seven-night stay at the Langley Hotel in New York. The stay also included staff and crew with four additional rooms, each reservation reading “Routed From Spaulding Tori” and shared under the same master account.

Her Four Seasons suite in Fort Lauderdale racked up to $25,197.85, including separate rooms for her stylist and security, on top of the $3,800 a night for her room.

Nicki Minaj $275K Lawsuit

24/7 Production said they worked on the production for her performances at Jingle Ball in Atlanta and Chicago back in 2023, and were behind her Pink Friday 2 launch in New York City. They said they expected to get reimbursed for the $255K they used to pay for transportation, lighting, sound, security, and hotel accommodations for the work in NYC. 24/7 Production also claimed they didn’t see any money from the $650K that Pink Friday Productions LLC, Nicki’s company, made from the pair of Jingle Ball shows.

Pryer stated in his filing that Nicki personally approved the budget and that there is written confirmation of the debt from her team.