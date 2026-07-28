Nicki Minaj’s Alleged Alias Revealed Amid $106K Hotel Tab Dispute

BY Aron A.
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Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21,
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Court filings reveal an alleged alias as Nicki Minaj faces claims over a $106K hotel tab.

Nicki Minaj really knows how to rack up a bill, according to new court documents. Per All Hip Hop, a company called 24/7 Production that said they assisted with several Nicki Minaj performances has filed receipts to court after accusing the rapper of failing to reimburse them for expenses or properly compensate them for their efforts.

Among the expenses is Nicki’s $103,730 hotel bill, and statements from 24/7 Production CEO Michael John Davies Pryer and a Langley Hotel folio reportedly reveal the alias she uses when checking in: Tori Spaulding.

Per a sworn filing, the folio listed her as “Tori Spaulding” and showed a payment of $9,500 a night during a seven-night stay at the Langley Hotel in New York. The stay also included staff and crew with four additional rooms, each reservation reading “Routed From Spaulding Tori” and shared under the same master account.

Her Four Seasons suite in Fort Lauderdale racked up to $25,197.85, including separate rooms for her stylist and security, on top of the $3,800 a night for her room.

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Nicki Minaj $275K Lawsuit

24/7 Production said they worked on the production for her performances at Jingle Ball in Atlanta and Chicago back in 2023, and were behind her Pink Friday 2 launch in New York City. They said they expected to get reimbursed for the $255K they used to pay for transportation, lighting, sound, security, and hotel accommodations for the work in NYC. 24/7 Production also claimed they didn’t see any money from the $650K that Pink Friday Productions LLC, Nicki’s company, made from the pair of Jingle Ball shows.

Pryer stated in his filing that Nicki personally approved the budget and that there is written confirmation of the debt from her team.

Nicki’s attorneys said that she never signed anything with 24/7, adding that she shouldn’t be held personally accountable for the bills under her company’s name. In July, they asked to remove her from the suit, describing it as “an ill-advised attempt to sue a famous deep-pocket.”

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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