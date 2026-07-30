Air Jordan 3 "Laser" Receives Official Look Ahead Of Release

Official photos of the Air Jordan 3 "Laser" are finally here. The pair is confirmed to drop August 22nd. Jordan Brand is bringing back one of its most detailed design techniques for this one.

Mark Smith originally pioneered laser-etching on Jordan Brand sneakers years ago. That same craftsmanship anchors this new release. Instead of a simple colorway, the entire upper tells a story. Every inch is covered in etched artwork tied to Michael Jordan's career.

Jayson Tatum actually revealed the shoe himself. He showed it off during a Jordan Brand tour stop in London. That kind of reveal already signals this is a special release. The details back that up completely.

Look closely and you'll spot a license plate reading "M AIR J." That's a nod to Jordan's black Ferrari 512 TR from his Bulls days. Another etching reads "Sandy Bros," honoring twins Eric and Chad Sandy. Both have worked closely with Jordan Brand for years.

A golf cart appears somewhere in the artwork too. So does the familiar "23" gate from Jordan's old estate. These aren't random graphics thrown together for effect. Every symbol connects back to a real piece of his story.

Air Jordan 3 "Laser" Reatil Price

Image via Nike

This design isn't coming out of nowhere either. It traces back to Jordan's personal "Laser" Air Jordan 3 PE. That pair was made in 2003 to celebrate his 40th birthday. Laser detailing on Jordan sneakers has carried serious weight ever since.

The materials on this release match the story being told. An off-white leather upper serves as the canvas for all that etching. Brown suede wraps around the toe and heel for contrast. Metallic silver eyelets add a subtle shine to the shoes.

Nike Air branding closes things out on the heel tab. It's a small detail, but it ties the whole design together. Collectors who appreciate storytelling over flashy colors will love this one.

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" releases August 22nd for $230. It'll be available through Nike SNKRS and select retailers. For a shoe this loaded with detail, that price is earned.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike