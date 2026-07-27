This Unboxing Gives Fans Full Look At The Jordan 1 "Laser"

A new unboxing video just gave fans a full look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Laser." The shoe is set to release this August.

The video starts with the box itself. A red laser-etched Nike logo covers the lid. Small graphics and text fill the swoosh shape. Once opened, the shoe sits on black tissue paper. The upper uses a dark grey and black colorway.

Laser-etched artwork covers most of the surface. Icons, phrases, and small details fill the design. A black swoosh sits on top of the busy pattern. White laces and a white midsole balance out the look. The outsole picks up a light grey tone to match.

This drop pairs with the Jordan 3 "Laser" releasing around the same time. Both use similar etched detailing across the upper. That shared design links the two releases together. Seeing the full unboxing gives fans more confidence before release.

Photos alone can't always capture texture the same way. Video helps show how the etching looks in person. Reactions online have been positive so far. Fans appreciate seeing the packaging in full detail.

This kind of content builds anticipation before drop day and people can actually experience opening this pair up. August is shaping up to be a big month for etched Jordans.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser”

The packaging gets real attention early on. The laser-cut Nike logo on the box sets the tone. Small red details continue once the lid comes off.

Inside, the shoe reveals its full etched pattern up close. Basketball icons, text, and small symbols cover the toe box. The heel area carries similar detailing near the swoosh. White contrast pieces help break up the busy design.