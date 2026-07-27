Sean Wotherspoon's Nike Air Max 1/97 Is Returning

Nike is bringing back the Air Max 1/97 hybrid model. Sean Wotherspoon originally created the design back in 2017, combining the Air Max 97 upper with an Air Max 1 sole. The shoe hasn't released since 2018, but now it's returning through Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle 2027 collection.

That program lets young hospital patients help design real Nike releases, raising money each year for OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. This year's collection includes several other models alongside it. An Air Jordan 11 Low IE, ACG Rufus, Air Force 1 Mid, and Structure Plus round out the confirmed group, with one more model still unrevealed.

Still, the Air Max 1/97 stands out as the biggest surprise. Fans have wanted this hybrid design back for years, since its original release became a favorite among sneaker collectors. Bringing it back through Doernbecher adds real meaning to the comeback, because each pair reflects a personal story from a young patient designer.

That approach makes these releases feel different from typical retros. The new colorway is set to drop Spring 2027, though exact designs haven't been shown publicly yet. Even so, confirmation alone has fans paying close attention.

This marks the first Air Max 1/97 return in nearly a decade, and that timing makes the release feel more significant.

Nike Air Max 1/97

The Air Max 97 turns 30 years old around this same release window. That connection likely shaped when Nike chose to bring the hybrid back.

Doernbecher Freestyle has built a strong reputation since starting in 2004. Patients work directly with Nike designers to bring their ideas to life. That process gives each shoe a personal story behind it. It's part of what makes these releases stand out from normal drops.