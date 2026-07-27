The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" Just Got Pushed Back

The Air Jordan 9 OG "Space Jam" is getting pushed back. According to zSneakerHeadz, the new date is September 19th. It was originally set for August.

This marks another delay for a Jordan release this year. A few other pairs have faced similar pushbacks recently. That pattern has some fans feeling uneasy. Delays can happen for several different reasons. Sometimes it comes down to production timing.

Other times it ties back to quality control checks. Jordan Brand hasn't shared an official reason yet. Fans are left guessing at this point. Some hope the delay means extra care went into this pair. Others worry it signals ongoing supply issues.

The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" ties into a major anniversary. This release marks 30 years since the original film debuted. That makes the timing especially important to fans. A longer wait could test their patience. Still, most collectors will likely wait it out.

The colorway carries real nostalgia for longtime Jordan fans. September 19th is now the new date to watch. Whether more shifts happen remains to be seen. For now, fans just have to sit tight a little longer.

Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam”

Of course, delays happen. But this isn't the first time this year. A handful of other Jordan releases have shifted dates too and that's starting to catch people's attention.

Some fans shrug it off as normal supply chain stuff. Others read into it a bit more. Maybe it means the team is taking extra time to get things right. Or possibly it just points to bigger production headaches behind the scenes.