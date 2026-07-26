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Sneakers
Sean Wotherspoon's Nike Air Max 1/97 Is Returning
Nike confirms the Air Max 1/97 hybrid returns through the Doernbecher Freestyle 2027 collection, releasing in the spring.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 26, 2026