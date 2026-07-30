Soulja Boy Calls Kai Cenat "Diddy," Challenges Him To A Boxing Match

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and producer Soulja Boy performs during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Soulja Boy has it out for Kai Cenat, and while the streamer mostly ignores the apparent feud, Soulja Boy still has a lot to say.

Soulja Boy doesn't take beef lightly. If he doesn't like you, he is going to make those feelings be known, and very seldom is he going to let up. Kai Cenat is currently feeling that, as he was the subject of a social media rant today.

If you've been paying attention to the streaming world, you would know that Kai has made his triumphant return to the streaming world. After a long hiatus, he came through with Streamer University. Furthermore, he just went to Disney World with Tyla.

However, on Thursday, he became the subject of Soulja Boy's taunts. In a string of tweets on X, the artist told Cenat that he is a clone who was swapped out with Diddy. From there, he challenged Cenat to a boxing match.

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Soulja Boy Continues To Go After Kai Cenat

"You a clone @KaiCenat they swapped u out with Diddy," Soulja Boy wrote. "I challenge yo short pussy ass to a boxing match weak ass n**** @KaiCenat."

This is an extension of the one-sided beef that has seemingly plagued Kai and Soulja Boy over the past year or so. The most recent example of this was when Soulja Boy showed up in Atlanta, looking to audition for Streamer University. He was barred from the event, and as you can imagine, he was none too pleased.

Meanwhile, Cenat has been quiet about the situation. From the outside looking in, it almost feels as though the streamer does not take Soulja Boy seriously. Instead, he would rather ignore all of this and save himself the trouble.

Whether or not this latest attempt at attention garners a response remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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