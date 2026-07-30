Soulja Boy Calls Kai Cenat "Diddy," Challenges Him To A Boxing Match

Soulja Boy doesn't take beef lightly. If he doesn't like you, he is going to make those feelings be known, and very seldom is he going to let up. Kai Cenat is currently feeling that, as he was the subject of a social media rant today.

If you've been paying attention to the streaming world, you would know that Kai has made his triumphant return to the streaming world. After a long hiatus, he came through with Streamer University. Furthermore, he just went to Disney World with Tyla.

However, on Thursday, he became the subject of Soulja Boy's taunts. In a string of tweets on X, the artist told Cenat that he is a clone who was swapped out with Diddy. From there, he challenged Cenat to a boxing match.

Soulja Boy Continues To Go After Kai Cenat

"You a clone @KaiCenat they swapped u out with Diddy," Soulja Boy wrote. "I challenge yo short pussy ass to a boxing match weak ass n**** @KaiCenat."

This is an extension of the one-sided beef that has seemingly plagued Kai and Soulja Boy over the past year or so. The most recent example of this was when Soulja Boy showed up in Atlanta, looking to audition for Streamer University. He was barred from the event, and as you can imagine, he was none too pleased.

Meanwhile, Cenat has been quiet about the situation. From the outside looking in, it almost feels as though the streamer does not take Soulja Boy seriously. Instead, he would rather ignore all of this and save himself the trouble.