Big U Hit With Seven New Charges After Allegedly Trying To Murder Witness

Eugene "Big U" Henley is currently in a world of trouble as he faces seven more charges in his racketeering case. If you may remember, Henley was arrested back in March of 2025 on a 43-count indictment.
It was here where the alleged Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips leader was accused of murder, extortion, robbery, wire fraud, and human trafficking. The prosecution has called Big U's music operation an alleged “mafia-like organization." Now, they are going after him for allegedly trying to have a witness murdered, according to AllHipHop.
The witness in question is reportedly set to testify in Big U's federal trial. These seven new charges include two counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence, two counts of witness tampering, one count of conspiracy to transport someone for prostitution, and two counts of wire fraud.
Big U Faces More Charges
As part of these allegations, prosecutors are claiming that Big U has been trying to run his enterprise from jail. Furthermore, they say he has been going to inmates, asking them to handle issues, such as witnesses. These are all allegations right now and have not been tried in a court of law.
The mogul's trial is set to take place in February of next year. He will have six other defendants alongside him for this case. In the midst of this, Big U is looking to keep wiretap recordings out of his trial. A court hearing on this matter will be held soon.