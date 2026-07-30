Big U Hit With Seven New Charges After Allegedly Trying To Murder Witness

BY Alexander Cole
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FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Big U is currently in jail facing a 43-count racketeering trial, although things have gotten worse thanks to the addition of seven charges.

Eugene "Big U" Henley is currently in a world of trouble as he faces seven more charges in his racketeering case. If you may remember, Henley was arrested back in March of 2025 on a 43-count indictment.

It was here where the alleged Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips leader was accused of murder, extortion, robbery, wire fraud, and human trafficking. The prosecution has called Big U's music operation an alleged “mafia-like organization." Now, they are going after him for allegedly trying to have a witness murdered, according to AllHipHop.

The witness in question is reportedly set to testify in Big U's federal trial. These seven new charges include two counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence, two counts of witness tampering, one count of conspiracy to transport someone for prostitution, and two counts of wire fraud.

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Big U Faces More Charges
"Hip Hop Uncovered" Atlanta Premiere
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 08: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends "Hip Hop Uncovered" Atlanta Premiere at Oak Atlanta on February 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As part of these allegations, prosecutors are claiming that Big U has been trying to run his enterprise from jail. Furthermore, they say he has been going to inmates, asking them to handle issues, such as witnesses. These are all allegations right now and have not been tried in a court of law.

The mogul's trial is set to take place in February of next year. He will have six other defendants alongside him for this case. In the midst of this, Big U is looking to keep wiretap recordings out of his trial. A court hearing on this matter will be held soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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