Big U Faces Superseding Indictment Referencing Alleged Nipsey Hussle Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Big U Superseding Indictment Alleged Nipsey Hussle Beef
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 10: Nipsey Hussle and Eugene “BIG U” Henley attend A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Eugene "Big U" Henley has denied the federal RICO charges against him, which do not include claims about any role in Nipsey Hussle's murder.

Eugene "Big U" Henley is facing a lot of legal hurdles in his federal RICO case, including attempts to secure the names of cooperating witnesses and accusations against prison officials. However, the prosecutors in his case continue to develop it with new allegations and claims around his alleged criminal activity. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, Henley was recently hit with a new superseding indictment that references alleged tensions with Nipsey Hussle.

To be clear, the charges against him do not accuse him of playing any role in Nipsey's 2019 murder. However, federal prosecutors did claim that they intercepted phone calls years after the incident, in which Henley allegedly called himself the "hunter" of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips and alluded to gang intimidation.

"On December 31, 2022, on an intercepted call, [Big U] said that [he was] was 'bigger' than deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle, that [he] disciplined Nipsey Hussle, and that [he] was 'bigger' than 'any other Rollin’ 60,'" Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly alleged. "On January 1, 2023, on an intercepted call, [Big U] said that he was not beefing with Nipsey Hussle because if anyone beefs with [Big U], 'I’ma kill him. Period. I. Am. Going. To. Murder. Him.'"

What Are The Allegations Against Big U?

In addition, other allegations against Big U include the accusation that he warned alleged Rollin' 60s member "OG Crip Cuz" that he could've had him killed instead of beaten. Also, the indictment claims that Eugene Henley allegedly reflected on an altercation involving Nipsey Hussle and other individuals by suggesting he "would’ve had a problem with any man" if things hadn't smoothed out. He allegedly said "the issue would’ve been resolved, and he wouldn’t be here, or I wouldn’t be here."

Other allegations include threats to local businesses, boasting about hanging out in rival gang territory where he could "kill motherf***ers every day," and bragging about possessing firearms. They also include accusations of contraband smuggling such as prison phone sales.

This all connects to federal prosecutors' accusations that Big U allegedly maintained violent and intimidating gang control in Los Angeles, claims which he denied. Big U's also denied Nipsey Hussle allegations, sending a cease and desist to No Jumper for linking him to the crime.

