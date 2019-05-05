rip nipsey hussle
- MusicLauren London Posts Nipsey Hussle TributeOn the fourth anniversary of his untimely loss, the Crenshaw MC's partner shared some powerful words on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNipsey Hussle Murder: Ex-LAPD Officer Suggests Police Ordered His DeathBernard Robins, a former policeman, said that Eric Holder Jr.'s history with police and role as an informant suggest foul play.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Wants Nipsey Hussle's Killer To Get Stabbed To Death By Crips In JailBoosie shot out a morbid tweet after Eric Holder was sentenced to 60 years for murdering the Crenshaw MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNipsey Hussle's Family Go To Trial With His Ex Over Custody Of DaughterThe late rapper's family has spent years trying to work out this custody dispute.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ Stone Honors Nipsey Hussle With New Verses On Latest LP "The Definition Of Pain"All Money In affiliate J Stone drops his new album "The Definition Of Pain," featuring appearances by Dave East, Kash Doll, E-40, T.I. and even a few posthumous verses from the late Nipsey Hussle amongst others.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNipsey Hussle Murderer Wants Transcripts From Grand Jury Hearing SealedAccused Nipsey Hussle killer Eric Holder and his lawyer have requested to have transcripts from his grand jury hearing sealed until after the trial to ensure a fair and impartial ruling.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMeek Mill Reflects On His Nipsey/Kobe GRAMMYs Tribute: "This Will Never Look Right To Me"Meek's double tribute to Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant, alongside John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled and Roddy Ricch, was a highlight of the night.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSnoop Dogg Recalls Him & Jay-Z Feeling Like "Proud Uncles" Towards Nipsey HussleSnoop Dogg rides around with Elliot Wilson on the latest episode of "Car Test."By Aron A.
- NewsNipsey Hussle Made An Unforgettable Impression On His Debut Single "Hussle In The House"To commemorate what would've been Nipsey Hussle's 34th birthday, we bring it back to his breakout hit, "Hussle In The House."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHere Is The Tragic 911 Call Of Nipsey Hussle's MurderRest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. By Aida C.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Murderer's Getaway Driver Was "Excited" To Meet The RapperEric Holder's getaway driver explains the moments leading up to Nipsey Hussle's shooting.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNipsey Hussle's Passing Unifies Crips & Bloods In Cease-Fire AgreementThe Marathon Continues. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentNipsey Hussle's Daughter Graduates & Honors Her Late Father At The CeremonyThe Marathon Continues for Emani. By Aida C.
- MusicTrae The Truth Announces "Nipsey" Single: "It's Time I Talk To You Lil Bro"Trae The Truth reveals his new single will be dedicated to Nipsey Hussle. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTyler Perry Loses Six-Figure Bid For Nipsey Hussle Painting: ReportTyler Perry came this close to getting this Nipsey Hussle portrait. By Aida C.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Estate $32K Lawsuit Dropped: ReportThe case was quickly dismissed. By Aida C.
- MusicLauren London Crowns Nipsey Hussle The Forever "King Of Los Angeles"Lauren London posts a tribute for the father of her child.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Store Reports $10 Million In Sales Since His DeathThe Marathon continues. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKXNG Crooked & Daylyt Talk Nipsey Hussle's Death & More On "Crooks Corner"A look at the first episode of Hip Hop DX & KXNG Crooked's collaboration series "Crook's Corner."By Aida C.