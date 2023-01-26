Nipsey Hussle’s family failed to reach an agreement with the late rapper‘s ex, Tanisha Foster, over custody of their 14-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom. Moreover, RadarOnline.com reports that a Los Angeles Court Superior judge set a trial date for April 27, according to court documents obtained by the publication. Furthermore, both sides of the family fought over this dispute for a long time now.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)

The late MC’s family, such as his brother Sam, sister Samantha, and mother Angelique, spent months hashing it out with Tanisha. Moreover, both sides met at a November 30 mediation, but couldn’t come to a compromise. Following Hussle’s passing on March 31st, 2019, the family gained guardianship of Emani. In fact, they accused Foster in court of being an unfit parental guardian given her history with drug and alcohol abuse.

“Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered Emani’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate, and be able to manage Emani’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000),” the family stated. Moreover, they alleged that Tanisha assaulted another person in front of her daughter and other children.

“My thing is that I don’t give no person that much power over my path that I’m walking. Not one person can make or break what I’m doing, except me or GOD.” – Nipsey Hussle 🏁 pic.twitter.com/U9iFzCA60w — 💫 (@YaGuyJohnny) January 22, 2023

Despite these developments, Foster demanded custody last year and said she only agreed to the family’s guardianship due to “financial limitations.”

Foster’s Side

“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” her attorney stated.

Also, they alleged that Nispey’s family “frequently demonstrated their disdain for Emani’s mother in favor of Lauren London who is the mother of the other two minors and such attitude may impact the ability for (the family) to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the minor’s estate.” Furthermore, they claim that the family took advantage of their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent,” Tanisha wrote. “There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.” Both sides will make their cases to the court later this year.

