While Nipsey Hussle tragically passed almost three years ago now, his family is still dealing with the repercussions of his death.

His brother, Sam Asghedom, was appointed to be the administrator of the late rapper’s estate and has been handling all related matters for the past couple of years. More recently, he has also filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case.

As far as legal matters, Sam has stated that he has dealt with all but one – the last roadblock is a court case with the West Coast icon’s ex, Tanisha Foster, who has a daughter with the deceased artist.

Sam and the rest of the Asghedom family have expressed their concern for the young girl’s well-being under the care of her mother, leading to some serious family drama. Hussle’s kin were able to win guardianship in 2019 but his ex-partner has not given up yet.

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Foster went to court pleading that the judge dissolves the family’s guardianship.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent,” she explained to the court. “There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

At this time, the judge is still yet to decide, meaning the final guardianship over Emani is still up in the air for the foreseeable future. Nipsey’s brother has said mediation was scheduled but no resolution has been reached as of yet.

Emani is one of two beneficiaries of her father’s estate, with the other being his son from a different relationship with actress Lauren London. Both his son, Kross, and his daughter will likely receive around $2 million.

Nipsey’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, was found guilty and will receive his sentence later this month. Read more on that here and check in with HNHH for future updates on the Asghedoms’ guardianship case.

[Via]