Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Granted More Visitation Rights With Daughter

Nipsey Hussle's teenage daughter, Emani Asghedom, has faced a complex custody situation in the aftermath of the rapper's tragic murder in 2019. Initially, custody of Emani was granted to Nipsey's family members (Nipsey's brother, sister, and mother). This was an arrangement that continued for a few years. The family members were awarded custody after they alleged that Tanisha was not deemed suitable for the proper care of the minor child. In legal records, they cited her past struggles with substance abuse, including drug and alcohol issues. However, in 2022, Emani's mother, Tanisha Foster, initiated legal proceedings to challenge and potentially reverse the custody arrangement. Now, the legal battle continues with Foster as she fights to obtain more rights to visit her daughter.

New court documents obtained by RadarOnline show that a recent hearing took place between Foster and Nipsey's family. The documents showed that a visitation schedule has been put in place. This is due to Foster contending that the child's paternal family had exploited their financial position and influence to gain custody. She claims they are using it to prioritize their own interests over the well-being of Emani and herself. These allegations encompassed not only financial support issues but also the reduction of visitation rights, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle for custody.

Tanisha mentioned in her petition, "I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often. I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child. I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.” Nipsey's family, on the other hand, argues that Foster's history of alcohol use and violent behavior renders her unfit for guardianship. Additionally, a 2020 video surfaced in which Emani reportedly complained that her mother had left her outside for extended hours in the heat, as per Sandra Rose.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent," Tanisha continued. "There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship." During the recent hearing, the judge announced that a verdict regarding guardianship would be reached following a subsequent hearing scheduled for October.

