“Family Guy” Joke About Nipsey Hussle Resurfaces: Twitter Reacts
Many people defended “Family Guy” after a joke about Nipsey Hussle resurfaced online.
Before the era of cancel culture emerged, Family Guy stood as one of the few shows that pushed the boundaries as far as possible. Evidently, the showrunners aren’t afraid to touch on any subject matter. Unfortunately, the late Nipsey Hussle became a target in a 2021 episode, which resurfaced earlier today.
Just a few years following Nip’s death, Family Guy threw shade at the rapper in a 2021 episode. “Young Parent Trap” from season 19 aired in April 2021. During the episode, Chris discusses plans to attend a festival with his parents. He then provides Lois and Peter with more information regarding the concert, including hologram performances from two late West Coast legends.
“They’re gonna have holograms of 2Pac and also Nipsey Hussle, who I’d never heard of and then was told to care immensely about,” Chris says.
The comments led to a flurry of responses. Some people felt as though Family Guy tried to slander Nipsey Hussle. However, many looked at it as a jab toward those who only began showing love to Nip after his passing. Those who defended the joke suggested that Family Guy’s had worse jokes in the past compared to the slight towards Nipsey Hussle.
One person agreed with the TV show’s assessment of Nipsey Hussle.
“I didn’t know who the hell Nipsey Hussle was till he got shot and was all over my damn timeline,” one fan wrote. “So I definitely get the joke and I don’t see how it’s out of pocket. Have y’all seen Family Guy??”
Overall, it seems like people feel as thought the backlash isn’t warranted. Still, a lot of fans weren’t happy over the disrespect towards Nipsey’s legacy.