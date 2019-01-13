FAMILY GUY
- MusicLogic Shares Video Of Himself On Stage With Seth MacFarlaneLogic treated his fans to a hilarious new video alongside Seth MacFarlane.By Lavender Alexandria
- TV“Family Guy” Joke About Nipsey Hussle Resurfaces: Twitter ReactsMany people defended "Family Guy" after a joke about Nipsey Hussle resurfaced online.By Aron A.
- TVSeth MacFarlane Takes Shots At FOX For COVID Misinformation With "Family Guy" PSA“We’ve got to do something too.”By Angela Savage
- TVFirst 19 Seasons Of “Family Guy” Leaving Adult Swim In Favour Of FXXFXX is already home to “The Simpsons,” “King of the Hill,” and more.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSeth McFarlane Reveals Why He Wants To Move "Family Guy" To Another NetworkSeth McFarlane claims that he wants to take "Family Guy" off Fox due to a recent Tucker Carlson op-ed.By Joshua Robinson
- TVCardi B Responds To “Family Guy” Name-Drop: "I'm So Irrelevant"In the latest episode of "Family Guy, Cardi B’s namesake is dropped by one of the main characters, and she reacts on Twitter.
By Faysia Green
- TV"Family Guy" Casts YouTube Star Arif Zahir To Voice Cleveland Brown"Family Guy" has cast a new voice to play Cleveland Brown.By Cole Blake
- TVAlison Brie Says She Regrets Voicing Vietnamese Character On "BoJack Horseman"Alison Brie expresses regret for being cast as the Vietnamese Diane Nguyen for "BoJack Horseman."By Cole Blake
- TV"Family Guy" Star Mike Henry Will No Longer Voice Cleveland Brown CharacterMike Henry will no longer be voicing the character of Cleveland Brown on "Family Guy," as he feels that "persons of color should play characters of color."By Lynn S.
- TVStewie & Brian Talk Coronavirus On "Family Guy" PodcastSeth McFarlane brings Stewie & Brian out of hiding to lighten the mood with a brief yet hilarious "Family Guy" podcast. By Mitch Findlay
- TVSeth MacFarlane Leaves Fox, Signs $200 Million Deal With NBC UniversalSeth MacFarlane is moving to NBC.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentSeth MacFarlane Assures "Family Guy" Fans That A Movie Is Still On The Way"Family Guy" the movie is still on the to-do list. By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Puts Young Buck On Blast With "Family Guy" Assault VideoYoung Buck's future is flashing before his very eyes.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Family Guy" Producers Say No More Gay Jokes"We've changed"By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Family Guy" Producers Break Down "Gross" Donald Trump EpisodeTwo "Family Guy" producers discuss what went into the creation of the "offensive" Trump episode.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Family Guy" Share Disturbing First Clip From Donald Trump EpisodeWhat does Donnie have to say about this?
By Aron A.