Logic always has surprises for his fans on Instagram. Earlier today the “Homicide” rapper had another treat for fans. He appeared on stage with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and the pair bounced some jokes off of each other. In the comments, he teased fans that the two could one day collaborate even further. “Might have to feature Peter on Self Medication II,” the rapper joked.

Musically Logic is turning over a new leaf. Just a few days ago he finalized a sale for the entirety of his discography up to this point. Influence Media Partners bought all 185 of Logic’s official tracks up to this point. It’s not that surprising of a move from Logic who has nearly retired from music altogether on multiple occasions. Logic recently began a partnership with therapy company Better Help. The partnership seeks to help get fans of Logic into therapy as part of the company’s ambition to get more people the opportunity to speak with therapists.

Logic’s Surprise Guest

Logic dropped his new album College Park back in February of this year. The album has a long tracklist absolutely packed with features. RZA, Redman, Joey Bada$$, Norah Jones, Bun B, and many more all make appearances on the album. He just wrapped up a 23-stop tour with Juicy J taking the album’s songs to various cities across America. Fans got the chance to see Logic play live after he once claimed that he would retire from touring entirely.

Earlier this year Logic gave fans a tour of his mansion. In his always humorous style, he turned the video into a parody of MTV Cribs and acted as a tour guide to his fans. Back in April Logic teamed up with Trippie Redd and Just Juice for a banger new single. “Sweeter Scars” saw the trio teaming up for the first time and the results were just as sweet as you’d expect. The rapper has consistently dropped new music throughout the year including a new single just last week. What do you think of Logic and Seth MacFarlane’s new video together? Let us know in the comment section below.

