seth macfarlane
- MusicLogic Shares Video Of Himself On Stage With Seth MacFarlaneLogic treated his fans to a hilarious new video alongside Seth MacFarlane.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVSeth MacFarlane Takes Shots At FOX For COVID Misinformation With "Family Guy" PSA“We’ve got to do something too.”By Angela Savage
- TVThe Weeknd Gives Sneak Peek At "American Dad!" EpisodeThe Weeknd recently shared that he'd co-written an episode of "American Dad!" and now he's giving the world the first look.By Erika Marie
- TVSeth MacFarlane Leaves Fox, Signs $200 Million Deal With NBC UniversalSeth MacFarlane is moving to NBC.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen & Seth MacFarlane Roast Charlize Theron At Award CeremonyThe two held nothing back.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentSeth MacFarlane Assures "Family Guy" Fans That A Movie Is Still On The Way"Family Guy" the movie is still on the to-do list. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Family Guy" Producers Say No More Gay Jokes"We've changed"By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Family Guy" Producers Break Down "Gross" Donald Trump EpisodeTwo "Family Guy" producers discuss what went into the creation of the "offensive" Trump episode.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSeth MacFarlane Says Fox News Makes Him "Embarrassed" For NetworkSeth has had it with Fox News. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"American Dad!" Renewed For Two More Seasons"American Dad!" will see more crazy happenings by the Smith family.By Chantilly Post
- TVFamily Guy Playfully Roasts Kanye West In "Kanye Canes" GagWould you want one of these in your stocking?By Mitch Findlay