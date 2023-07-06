Most longtime fans of Logic are likely to have seen at least one video of the rapper solving a Rubik’s Cube. He’s long been a fan of the 3D-Puzzle cube and seems to be willing to take any opportunity to show off his skills at solving one. Now after years of public association with the brand, he’s officially partnering with them.

The collaboration was announced with a joint Instagram post earlier today. “It’s finally happening!! After all these years of cubing I’m officially partnering with Rubiks!” Logic says in the caption. “I’m so hyped to bring you guys incredible cube content and keep sharing this passion of mine with all my fans. Maybe an official Bobbyboy cube on the way? Who knows we’ll see!” Fans in the comments rushed to show support for the collaborative venture. Many pointed out that Logic’s own interest in Rubik’s Cubes is what got them involved with the puzzles in the first place.

Logic Teams Up With Rubik’s Cube

Earlier this year, Logic dropped his feature-heavy new album College Park. The tracklist of the record sports tons of collaborations with high-profile artists. RZA, Redman, Joey Bada$$, Norah Jones, Bun B, and more all make appearances. Since the album was released Logic has continued to keep fans fed releasing new songs almost every week. His most recent new outing “Noell” dropped just yesterday and sees the rapper paying homage to his wife.

Rubik’s Cube isn’t the only brand Logic has partnered with recently. He also teamed up with the therapy company BetterHelp. Together he and the company began an initiative to try and get more of his fans, and more people in general, connected with therapists. Just last month the rapper joined an increasing number of artists who’ve sold their entire catalogs of music. He sold all 185 songs he’s recorded in the past 15 years to Influence Media Partners for a payout that was in the 10s of millions. What do you think of Logic teaming up with Rubik’s Cube? Let us know in the comment section below.

