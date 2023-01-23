Logic is taking a cue from Rick Ross for his latest single, “Maybach Music.” The Maryland rapper blessed fans with his latest single earlier today.

This morning, the rapper unveiled his latest single, which was recorded in the backseat of a brand new Maybach that he purchased for $325K.” While it would’ve been a great opportunity for him to flaunt his wealth, Logic details the day-to-day struggle of common folk. Logic takes on soulful sample-based production while also showing love to some of hip-hop’s greats, such as J. Dilla and Cypress Hill.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 02: Logic performs live onstage during Logic: The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour at EagleBank Arena on November 02, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Logic started to apply pressure at the beginning of the year. Just last week, he announced that he’s releasing a new album titled, College Park in February. The new project includes major collaborations beyond some of hip-hop’s favorites.

However, he does have a few heavy-hitters attached to the project like RZA, Bun B, Joey Bada$$, Fat Trel, Statik Selektah, and Redman. However, it’ll also include appearances from Norah Jones and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, who Logic confirmed would be singing.

Prior to releasing “Maybach Music,” he dropped off “Wake Up” ft. Lucy Rose and “Insipio.” College Park will mark his follow-up to Vinyl Days, and his beat tape, Peanuts.

Logic’s new album, College Park drops on February 24th. Check out his latest single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I never passed tenth grade, but I still get the rent paid

You fake, I B-Real like Cypress Hill, word to Muggs

You fake motherfucker, I can see through you

My game’s strong, you weak like five plus two