Logic has flirted with retirement from the rap game before. However, it really seems as though the Maryland native loves hip-hop too much to actually commit to never releasing another album.

On Friday (January 13), the 32-year-old dropped his brand new single, “Wake Up.” Featuring Lucy Rose narrating the outro, the track finds Logic candidly reflecting on his journey and career thus far. He does so in one lengthy, conscious verse.

“I went through the worst, but I made it out / Like the Alpha Omega, to show me which way it could go, yeah, he laid it out / Instead of just sittin’ on a beach, I’m reconnectin’ with the streets / It wasn’t payin’ attention, I was prayin’ for a cent,” raps the future father of two.

“And on a beautiful autumn day in 2011, Logic and his best friends drive through the slums of College Park in a Chevy Impala,” narrates frequent collaborator, Lucy Rose, come the track’s end. She goes on to perfectly paint the picture of Logic’s come-up and success.

The song serves as the first single to his forthcoming album, College Park. It will be his debut independent album, after finishing his contract with Def Jam with last year’s Vinyl Days. The project comes out on February 24 and will feature RZA, Redman, Joey Bada$$ and more.

Furthermore, the single’s album cover is reminiscent of Logic’s classic 2014 album, Under Pressure. It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not College Park follows a similar format.

Quotable Lyrics:

Black man can’t even get himself a Bachelor

Dropped out of school, then he picked up a spatula

‘Cause he never had a good role model, just a hood role model

Now I know that’s the old model, we breakin’ that cycle