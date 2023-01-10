Logic has announced that his next album will be titled College Park and is releasing next month. The project will see Logic collaborate with a star-studded group including Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more.

The full list of features includes Bun B, Statik Selektah, Fat Trel, Norah Jones, Phil Ade, Seth MacFarlane, Lucy Rose, Andy Hull, Big Lenbo, and Jordan Harris, as well as Lil Keke.

Logic made the announcement during an animated video shared on Monday. In the piece, Logic reflects on the days of wishing he was like rappers Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco, and Jay-Z.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Logic performs at Alexandra Palace on September 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

College Park is set to arrive less than one year after Logic’s last record, Vinyl Days. The project, which was his final with Def Jam, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

After that album’s release, Logic spoke with NPR about reaching this point in his career, as well as where he goes from here.

“I’ve really amassed such an incredible fan base,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to make the right moves as a businessman. Financially, there’s nothing I need from the music industry anymore. I’ve hit every pinnacle except winning a Grammy, I’ve done that. I’ve been to the awards shows, I’ve won awards, I’ve sold out Madison Square Garden.”

He added: “I would rather have amassed the financial stability that I have, take a U-turn, and make music that maybe isn’t so popular and take a quote/unquote ‘dive’ in my career on purpose – to go out on a stage happy and proud of what I’m doing. I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I’m not.”

Check out Logic’s College Park announcement below.

