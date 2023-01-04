Logic says he recorded an entire album over beats made by J Dilla but decided against releasing it. Logic discussed the unreleased project during a recent YouTube live stream.

“I did a whole J Dilla album but that’s another story for another time,” Logic said. “And it was nothing with the estate… everything was fine, I was like, ‘I’m straight.’ Like, I recorded this whole J Dilla album with all unreleased beats and shit and I was like, ‘I’m OK.’ I’d rather see Boldy [James] do it, he’s gonna fuckin’ kill it. The fact that I could even rap on it was really good. And who knows, maybe it’ll see the light of day one day. We’ll see.”

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Logic performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As for Boldy James’ work with Dilla, the project will reportedly be titled, Drug Dilla. He first revealed that he had the “last of the Dilla stash” during an interview last June.

“A lot of people owe their success, you know, not owe their success, but he alley-ooped a lot of people’s success,” he told D-Stroy at the time. “The list goes on, I’m not about to start name-dropping, but if you don’t know who this guy is, you need to do your history. J Dilla, Detroit, stand up.”

Before then, James will be releasing a project entirely produced by Real Bad Man. The album, titled ADU, is only releasing on vinyl, CD, and cassettes. ADU is scheduled to drop on January 16.

As for Logic, he’s busy on the family side of things with his wife, Brittney Noell, expecting their second child. The couple made the announcement on New Year’s Day.

Check out Logic’s comments below.

Logic has an entire album over unreleased J Dilla beats but decided not to release it



"I'd rather see Boldy do it" pic.twitter.com/2DKeL72Nls — Bryce (@FittsBryce) January 4, 2023

[Via]