Logic previously became a first-time father in 2020. Since then, he’s unretired from rap with a 30-track album called Vinyl Days, and subsequently ended his relationship with Def Jam in favour of a deal with BMG. As he embarks upon 2023, the “I’m Gone” hitmaker has plenty to look forward to – including a new baby.

As Uproxx reports, the rapper’s wife announced via social media on Sunday (January 1) that they’re expecting again. “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023,” she wrote in the caption of a video that shows her getting an ultrasound.

Over the footage, Logic raps, “It’s a good day. Had a lot of bad ones this year, but today’s a good day.”

At this time, the baby’s gender or exact due date remains unknown. However, Brittney Noell did let us know that she and her husband have been hard at work on another project.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve partnered with my husband @logic and my awesome partners and friends @laurenbreiding, and @daniee.latham on our very own kids clothing line called Sweet Cream,” she additionally told followers on Sunday.

Her post went on, “We’ve been working on this for over a year now. [We] can’t wait to share it will you all in 2023. We have poured our heart and soul into making this the safest, coolest, most comfortable clothing for your kiddos.”

When Logic introduced his first son, known as Little Bobby, he did so in a heartfelt IG photo dump. “Privacy with family is something that is very important to me,” it begins.

“However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world. It’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”

