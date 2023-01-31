Logic has teamed up with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes for the new music video for his song, “Highlife.” The piece comes less than a year after Logic made an appearance in Smith’s film, Clerks III.

“It was a dream come true working with one of my favorite directors of all time!” Logic commented on the video on YouTube. “Such a fun and feel good song. Stoney bob returns y’all!!!”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Logic performs at Alexandra Palace on September 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

“Highlife” will appear on Logic’s forthcoming album College Park, which is due out on February 24, 2023. It follows the release of the first single from the album, “Wake Up.” It will feature RZA, Redman, Joey Bada$$, and more. College Park will mark Logic’s eighth studio album, but his first released independently. The album title is a reference to a town where Logic spent a year sleeping on a friend’s couch.

Logic finished his contract with Def Jam following the release of his previous studio album, Vinyl Days, last year. Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast at the time, he explained that he harbored no ill will towards the imprint.

“I’m really happy to know that I represented and low-key was the face of the label — one of the illest Hip Hop labels of all time — and that I sold millions and millions of records and gave them billions and billions of streams, and that it was a good partnership,” he said. “And I couldn’t be happier to get the fuck out.”

Check out the music video for Logic’s “Highlife” below.

[Via]