clerks
- Music VideosLogic Teams Up With "Clerks" Cast For "Highlife" Music VideoLogic worked with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes for his new music video, "Highlife."ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- MoviesKevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Still Owes Him Money For "Clerks"Kevin Smith is still waiting on unpaid royalty checks from Harvey Weinstein for his debut film, "Clerks."ByCole Blake2.8K Views
- MoviesKevin Smith & Jason Mewes Release Three New Weed StrainsFrom weed dealers on the big screen to weed dealers in real life.ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Shares Dramatic Photos Of His Weight LossHe's come a long way from "too fat to fly."ByBrynjar Chapman6.8K Views
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Shares Video Of The Last Time He Saw Stan Lee"Are you sure it’s a good idea to throw a *surprise* party for a 95 year old?”ByBrynjar Chapman1286 Views
- MoviesLogic To Star In J.J. Abrams New Film Which Aims To Emulate "Clerks"Logic will co-write and act in a J.J. Abrams-produced film based on 1994's "Clerks."ByDevin Ch3.1K Views