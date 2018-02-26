kevin smith
- Music VideosLogic Teams Up With "Clerks" Cast For "Highlife" Music VideoLogic worked with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes for his new music video, "Highlife."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKevin Smith Blasts Studio For Canceling "Batgirl" But Moving Forward With Ezra Miller's "The Flash"Miller has been arrested multiple times in recent months and has faced accusations of grooming underage teens.By Erika Marie
- MoviesKevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Pulled "Good Will Hunting" Out Of Theaters To Hurt Robin Williams: ReportThe "Clerks" director said Weinstein wanted to limit how much money Williams made off the film. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesKevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Still Owes Him Money For "Clerks"Kevin Smith is still waiting on unpaid royalty checks from Harvey Weinstein for his debut film, "Clerks."By Cole Blake
- TVHe-Man Reboot Cast Includes Actors From Star Wars, Buffy, GoT And More"Masters of the Universe: Revelation," Kevin Smith's reboot of He-Man on Netflix, will star Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey & Chris Wood.By Keenan Higgins
- Movies"Joker" Ending Was Originally Much Sombre According To Kevin SmithThe "Joker" movie had a different ending. By Aida C.
- MoviesKevin Smith & Jason Mewes Release Three New Weed StrainsFrom weed dealers on the big screen to weed dealers in real life.By Cole Blake
- TVKevin Smith Bringing He-Man "Masters of the Universe" Animation To NetflixAre you ready for an epic battle against Skeletor?By Erika Marie
- Movies"Jay And Silent Bob" Drops First Trailer For RebootJay and Silent Bob are going back to Hollywood.By Cole Blake
- MusicMethod Man & Redman's "Jay & Silent Bob" Scene Made Kevin Smith's "Top 10"Director Kevin Smith is bringing Method Man and Redman back into the fold. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKevin Smith’s "Jay And Silent Bob Reboot" Reveals First LookThey're back.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Shares Dramatic Photos Of His Weight LossHe's come a long way from "too fat to fly."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentStan Lee Will Be Honored By Kevin Smith, Mark Hamill, & More At Tribute EventExcelsior!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Shares Video Of The Last Time He Saw Stan Lee"Are you sure it’s a good idea to throw a *surprise* party for a 95 year old?”By Brynjar Chapman
- MoviesLogic To Star In J.J. Abrams New Film Which Aims To Emulate "Clerks"Logic will co-write and act in a J.J. Abrams-produced film based on 1994's "Clerks."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Believes Jon Hamm Would Make An Excellent BatmanHamm or Affleck?By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBurt Reynolds, "Boogie Nights" Actor Dies At Age 82The actor who suffered cardiac arrest is said to have been surrounded by family at the time of his passing. By Tania Kabanyana
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Shows Off 51 Pound Weight Loss After Suffering Heart AttackSmith is looking great after his scary incident. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Supergirl" Casts First Transgender Superhero In Television's HistoryThe CW series, "Supergirl," casts transgender actress and activist, Nicole Maines.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Shoots Down Rumors About Directing "Star Wars" Or Marvel FilmsKevin Smith sets the record straight. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Suffers Massive Heart Attack Post Comedy Special TapingThe comedian was saved by one trusty doctor.
