Kardinal Offishall is joining Def Jam as the company’s Global A&R. The Canadian rapper made the announcement in a lengthy post on Instagram, Monday.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be able to work with the new faces of Def Jam,” Kardinal Offishall wrote in the press release. “I will physically be in the U.S. and across the globe on a regular basis, as per usual, but Toronto will always be home. Been working – I can’t wait for y’all to see what we have cooking. Rocking wit the winning team.”

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 21: Rapper Kardinal Offishall performs during the 5th Annual Black Arts and Innovation Expo at Toronto’s Arcadian Court on February 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

Sharing the statement on Instagram, Kardinal added in the caption: “We on a mission to bring y’all the best artists from around the world and shift culture, with the amazing talents we discover, nurture and partner with. It is a massive privilege to continue to help bring creatives’ visions to the world.”

“Thank you to my team, family, friends and fans for being in my corner,” he added. “This time last year, I was in a hospital bed and couldn’t walk more than a few steps. To whomever is reading this: speak your dreams into existence and keep God first.”

Kardinal Offishall previously worked at Universal Music Canada as their Senior Vice President of A&R, since 2021. In the two years since then, Kardinal Offishall has yet to release any new albums of his own. In addition to music, he also appeared in an episode of the CBC Television sitcom Run the Burbs and the second season of Canada’s Got Talent in 2022.

Check out Kardinal Offishall’s Instagram post below regarding his new position at Def Jam.

[Via]