- RelationshipsWho Is Usher's Wife, Jennifer Goicoechea? A Look At Big-Wig Music ExecJennifer Goicoechea may not be a household name, though her relationship with Usher spans over 5 years, and two lovely children.By TeeJay Small
- MusicKardinal Offishall Joins Def Jam As Global A&RKardinal Offishall has taken a position at Def Jam.By Cole Blake
- MusicCordae Asks His A&R When He Can Drop His Next MixtapeCordae tried badgering his A&R into getting a release date for his next mixtape during a video shared on his IG.By Cole Blake
- MusicHitmaka Gets New EMPIRE Gig As Vice President Of A&RThe platinum-selling artist and producer will be expanding his A&R talents with the independent powerhouse.By Erika Marie
- MusicSnoop Dogg Takes On Advisor Role At Def JamSnoop Dogg has officially taken on a new role at Def Jam, joining the storied label as a senior strategic advisor.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRihanna Supports New Artist Stunna Gambino's Song “DEMONS” On IGRihanna unintentionally acted as an A&R recently on IG when she posted a video with up and coming rap artist Stunna Gambino's new single "DEMONS" playing in the background.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesL.A. Reid Passed On Signing Kanye West & John LegendEXCLUSIVE: "On The Record" explores accusations of sexual assault and misconduct allegedly perpetrated by not only Russell Simmons, by music executive L.A. Reid. According to accuser Drew Dixon, Reid decided to pass on Kanye West and John Legend, two of her artists, because she rejected his advances.By Erika Marie
- MusicReese LAFLARE Takes Credit For Discovering Lil Uzi VertReese LAFLARE started the Uzi bandwagon.By Aron A.
- MusicTrina's A&R Accuses Nicki Minaj Of "Deception & Manipulation"Reginald Saunders thinks Nicki Minaj fell short of supporting Trina upon the release of "BAPS."By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD's A&R Compares "A Deathrace For Love" To Jay-Z & BiggieJuice WRLD's upcoming debut draws an honorable comparison. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz & LeBron Unpack "Rap Or Go To The League:" Kanye's Missing Verse & More2 Chainz and LeBron James chop it up for Apple Music.By Devin Ch
- Music2 Chainz Reveals Lebron James A&R'd "Rap & Go To The League," Release Date2 Chainz recruits the GOAT for A&R duties.By Aron A.
- MusicLogic's Manager Chris Zarou Launches New Label Under Sony MusicVisionary Records will be focused on "discovering and advancing innovative artistry."By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Signs Popcaan To OVODrake joins Popcaan on stage in Jamaica to announce his signature to the OVO roster.By Devin Ch
- MusicMariah Carey's Former A&R Went Crazy Working With Ol' Dirty Bastard On "Fantasy"Rest in peace, ODB. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Gets To Work With Flipp Dinero: "A&R FLOW"DJ Khaled and his newest artist Flipp Dinero get to work. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersZaytoven Blames His Intern For Messing Up His Artist Recruitment PostingAlways blame the intern!By Devin Ch
- MusicLyor Cohen Talks Rich The Kid Contract Dispute On Breakfast Club: "We Don't Play That"Lyor Cohen speaks his piece on Rich the Kid's dissatisfaction over his 300 Entertainment contract.By Devin Ch
- Music03 Greedo's Team Shares "Greatest Hits" Playlist & Farewell Messages From Peers03 Greedo has the support of his peers.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Previews "Reggaeton" Song For Label ExecutivesTekashi 6ix9ine posts a video of his A&R meeting.By Devin Ch
- MusicRaury Drops 22 Songs After Leaving Columbia RecordsRaury makes peace with himself and his fans.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Might Be Dropping "Beast Mode 2" In The Near FutureFuture might be dropping a new project soon. By Aron A.
- MusicMetro Boomin' Warns Producers About Atlantic Record's Mike Caren & APGMetro Boomin' doesn't want to see upcoming producers taken advantage of.By Aron A.