Blueface's Brother Claims The Illuminati Is After Him

Blueface's brother Andre Lamont Harvey stands accused of assaulting his wife, and he accused her of orchestrating attempts on his life.

Blueface is facing a whole lot of drama outside of his situation behind bars, and one of these narratives involves his brother Andre Lamont Harvey. He stands accused of assaulting his wife, and according to a KGET report, he has a pretty bizarre counter-allegation to these claims.

Furthermore, Harvey accused her of hiring other partners to help murder him and take his money due to him being the brother of the California rapper. In addition, he also accused the Illuminati of assisting in this alleged conspiracy. The court scheduled a hearing for next month to determine Harvey's mental capacity to stand trial on charges of felony assault and spousal abuse.

This is not Blueface's brother's first accusation, as he alluded to this just last month. Authorities arrested Andre Lamont Harvey on March 7 after a woman who identified herself as his wife told them of the alleged incident. She alleges that she was in bed with their four-year-old daughter when he punched her, kicked her, and hit her with his elbow. Harvey was allegedly accusing his wife of cheating on him. Then, he allegedly left the room for a bit before returning and hitting and choking her. Harvey's wife reportedly claims she didn't lose consciousness in court documents but became dizzy.

When Is Blueface's Release Date?

She claims that she was eventually able to escape the ongoing alleged assault and run outside the house to scream for help. A neighbor heard Andre Lamont Harvey's wife and called 911. Police responded around midnight on Scarlet River Drive, north of Rosedale Highway and west of Fruitvale Avenue. They noticed bruise marks, swelling, and red marks on her neck. According to the neighbor, Harvey "approached her aggressively" to ask if she called 911 and departed in his vehicle, which law enforcement pulled over on Hageman Road.

Beyond these murder conspiracies, he refused to address the allegations to police. Blueface's own legal trouble makes it hard for him to respond to this situation, as his release date is unclear at press time. We will see if his other drama gets an update and whether or not we get a prompt update concerning his brother, Andre Lamont Harvey, and his wife.

