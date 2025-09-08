Blueface is certainly no stranger to facing challenges in his romantic relationships, and evidently, neither is his brother. Earlier this month, Andre Lamont Harvey was jailed as part of an alleged domestic violence case. KGET reports that Harvey was arrested back in March after police were called over an alleged domestic dispute at a residence in Bakersfield.

Upon arriving, police reportedly spoke with a woman who identified herself as Harvey's wife. She alleged that he punched, kicked, hit, and choked her while she was in bed with their young daughter.

Harvey, on the other hand, alleges that his wife enlisted the help of other lovers to try to kill him and take his money. He also alleges that the illuminati is involved in all of this. He's in custody at a Kern County facility. Next month, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not he's fit to stand trial.

Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blueface is dealing with his own fair share of legal issues these days too. The rapper is currently serving time for an alleged probation violation. Reportedly, he's expected to get out in January of next year. During a recent livestream, his mother Karlissa Saffold discussed his situation, suggesting that her sons' incarceration was payback for their disrespect.

"Just like my sons got on her calling me all kinds of names. I knew it was gonna cost them [...] I done taught you about playing revenge. Revenge belongs to the Lord, that is scripture," she declared at the time.