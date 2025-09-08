Blueface’s Brother Points To Alleged Murder Plot Amid Domestic Violence Case

BY Caroline Fisher 517 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Brother Alleged Murder Plot Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
Blueface's brother alleges that his wife has enlisted the help of other lovers to kill him and take his money.

Blueface is certainly no stranger to facing challenges in his romantic relationships, and evidently, neither is his brother. Earlier this month, Andre Lamont Harvey was jailed as part of an alleged domestic violence case. KGET reports that Harvey was arrested back in March after police were called over an alleged domestic dispute at a residence in Bakersfield.

Upon arriving, police reportedly spoke with a woman who identified herself as Harvey's wife. She alleged that he punched, kicked, hit, and choked her while she was in bed with their young daughter.

Harvey, on the other hand, alleges that his wife enlisted the help of other lovers to try to kill him and take his money. He also alleges that the illuminati is involved in all of this. He's in custody at a Kern County facility. Next month, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not he's fit to stand trial.

Read More: Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs?

Blueface Release Date
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blueface is dealing with his own fair share of legal issues these days too. The rapper is currently serving time for an alleged probation violation. Reportedly, he's expected to get out in January of next year. During a recent livestream, his mother Karlissa Saffold discussed his situation, suggesting that her sons' incarceration was payback for their disrespect.

"Just like my sons got on her calling me all kinds of names. I knew it was gonna cost them [...] I done taught you about playing revenge. Revenge belongs to the Lord, that is scripture," she declared at the time.

"They not sitting in jail for no other reason than disrespecting their mama, and they know that," she added. "They know how God feels about me, they know how God works about me, because they know I'm not gonna put nothing before God or before them."

Read More: The Top 50 Best Female Rap Albums Of All-Time

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Blueface Message Karlissa Saffold Gossip News Gossip Blueface Pens Emotional Message To Mother Karlissa Saffold Amid Prison Stay 2.1K
blueface-mom-calls-prison-sentence-karma-hip-hop-news Music Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Calls His Prison Sentence The "Cost" Of Disrespect 1.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.1K
Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal Hip Hop News Music Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal As Gun Case Drags On 14.3K
Comments 0