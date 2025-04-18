Blueface Pens Emotional Message To Mother Karlissa Saffold Amid Prison Stay

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Blueface attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX &amp; RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
According to Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold, he knows this has been a particularly difficult time for her.

It's no secret that Blueface and his mother Karlissa Saffold have a complicated relationship, but it looks like he's is ready to turn over a new leaf. Recently, the Aunt-Tea Podcast host took to social media to share a message she received from her son. In it, he apologized, indicating that he plans to make her a priority moving forward.

“I want to apologize to you for letting any female influences affect our relationship I thought a few females may have loved me more than you, but I was wrong,” he wrote, per AllHipHop. “I’m glad I came to prison because in my absence, I got to sit back and watch them use my downtime as a headstart to their own advantages.”

“You are the only woman entitled to be there for me so now that all the leaves fell off the tree I can get back to my roots, which is you I love you,” the rapper continued. “I’ll be out in a few months come pick me up just you and my kids nobody else!”

Read More: Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold Insists Chrisean Rock Is “Obsessed” With Her

When Does Blueface Get Out Of Jail?
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saffold shared an emotional message in her caption, making it clear how much Blueface's letter meant to her.

“He knew today would be ruff on me because we celebrated his brother’s birthday every year he was in jail and today they both in jail,” she explained. “I’ll eat some cake for both of y’all because I know God got y’all. Thank you son @bluefasebabyy this means the world to me. Today is bitter sweet.”

Blueface's message to Saffold comes just a few months before he claims he'll be getting out of prison. In October, he told fans he expects to be home at some point this July. He turned himself in last January for an alleged probation violation.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Ready To Completely Move On By Removing Blueface’s Tattoo

