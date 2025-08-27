Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Calls His Prison Sentence The "Cost" Of Disrespect

Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold took to Instagram Live to call his time in prison karma for his disrespect of her.

Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, raised a few eyebrows earlier this month. She took to Instagram to promote a "Home Coming Celebrity Bash" for her son. He has been in prison since August 2024 after a probation violation. The event caused some speculation that Blueface would be returning home after a little bit over a year. That was not the case. Now, Saffold is further addressing her son's incarceration.

In a clip caught by Live Bitez on Instagram, Saffold talks about God as it relates to Blueface's time in prison. "I mean, just like my sons got on her calling me all kinds of names, I knew it was gonna cost them [...] I done taught you about playing revenge. Revenge belongs to the Lord, that is scripture," she said.

"They not sitting in jail for no other reason than disrespecting their mama, and they know that. They know how God feels about me, they know how God works about me, because they know I'm not gonna put nothing before God or before them."

Who Is Blueface's Mom?

"You know you don't play with certain people!" she continued. "What you did to your mama costs. And even though you're sorry, and even though you realized what you did, he's making sure that you know that when you leave this time, you never play with your mama again."

Earlier this month, Blueface posted some photos from prison. He had several new tattoos on his face and a new haircut. The photos prompted a lot of jokes from the internet, with one user remarking that he needs to be freed before he tattoos his nose.

Based on these live clips, it seems that his mother will continue to support him whenever he gets out, but wants to make it clear that she believes everything that's gone wrong for him in recent times is a direct result of karma.

