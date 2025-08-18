Blueface’s Shocking New Jail Photos Leave Fans In Disbelief

It goes without saying that it's been a rough couple of years for Blueface. At the beginning of 2024, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in. This was just a few months after the birth of his third child, and he's been behind bars ever since.

This weekend, he gave supporters an update in the form of an Instagram post, which features a few recent photos of him. He seems to be sporting a new hairstyle these days, and looks to have gotten several tattoos on his face since going to jail. "This is not a 50/50 yard," the carousel is captioned.

As expected, his bold new look has earned big reactions from Instagram users in his comments section. Many feel as though jail has taken a toll on Blueface, and that it's apparent in these latest photos. Several users are also weighing in on his new ink, making it clear that they can't get behind it.

Why Is Blueface In Jail?

"They need to let him out before he tattoo his nose," one commenter writes. "He aged like 50 years in jail," another claims. "He turned into chrisean with all them face tattoos," someone else adds. At the time of writing, Blueface has not publicly addressed the criticism.

The Southern California-born performer's latest stint in jail stems from a probation violation. Reportedly, he was on probation due to a 2021 assault case involving a security guard at a lounge in North Hollywood when he traveled to Las Vegas. Allegedly, he was prohibited from doing so and had a heated run-in with a fan, resulting in a robbery charge.