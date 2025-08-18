Blueface Updates His Fans With New Jail Yard Photo

Blueface has been held in Los Angeles County Jail following a probation violation. He recently moved his new girlfriend into his home.

Blueface has been keeping his fans updated on his well-being frequently while he serves a jail sentence in Los Angeles County.

In his latest photo, the "Thotiana" rap star showed himself out on the jail yard in a hat and wife-beater with a sly caption. "This is not a 50/50 yard," read the caption.

The rap star appears in good spirits with new tattoos and bulky frame. Fans flooded his post with postive remarks. "It’s count down for the celebration of my babies return," commented Karlissa Saffold, the rapper's mother. "Come get these tickets Blueface Home Coming Celebrity Bash."

Blueface, born Jonathan Porter, was taken into custody in January. The judge revoked his probation tied to the 2021 assault case. In August, he was formally sentenced to four years in state prison.

Blueface Jail Photo

Wack 100, Blue's manager, told media outlets that the rapper had already served roughly 440 days in custody, effectively reducing his remaining term to about three years. Blue surrendered himself to the court. TMZ recorded the rap star turning himself in after being allegedly notified by Wack 100.

The rapper confirmed details of his sentence in a jailhouse interview. He explained that he would receive credit for the time already served.

Blu would need to serve approximately one-third of the total sentence. He projected a potential release remains unknown.

This case marks the latest legal challenge for Blueface, who previously reached a plea agreement in Nevada stemming from a 2022 shooting outside a Las Vegas nightclub. In that matter, he pled guilty to firearm and battery charges.

The rapper received three years’ probation. The judge would dismiss more serious charges.

The rap star is ready to return to the music following his release. His team has continuously released new music with his latest, "Only Fans," in March. Blue has began a new relationship with girlfriend Angela after ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock.

